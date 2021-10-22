NASCAR driver Joey Gase honors Organ Donor and recipient at Kansas Speedway

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Donor Network and Midwest Transplant Network are teaming up with NASCAR driver Joey Gase to inspire race fans to donate life when Gase races at the Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24th. Gase has been a passionate advocate for organ, eye, and tissue donation since his mom Mary passed away of a sudden brain aneurysm when he was 18. Mary saved and improved the lives of 66 people through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Gase has had images of donors on his car before. This go-around Gase’s race car will feature photos of Austin Goodrich, an organ, eye, and tissue donor from Des Moines, Iowa, and Alonzo Jamison, a kidney recipient and former University of Kansas basketball star. Gase’s car will also feature “Handprints for Hope” submitted online by donor families, recipients, and donation advocates.

As of October 1st, there are nearly 107,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the United States. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance more than 100 lives. Iowans can register to save lives at IowaDonorNetwork.org. Those who live outside of Iowa can register at registerme.org.

