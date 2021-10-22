Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

NASCAR driver Joey Gase honors Organ Donor and recipient at Kansas Speedway

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa Donor Network and Midwest Transplant Network are teaming up with NASCAR driver Joey Gase to inspire race fans to donate life when Gase races at the Kansas Speedway on Oct. 24th. Gase has been a passionate advocate for organ, eye, and tissue donation since his mom Mary passed away of a sudden brain aneurysm when he was 18. Mary saved and improved the lives of 66 people through organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Gase has had images of donors on his car before. This go-around Gase’s race car will feature photos of Austin Goodrich, an organ, eye, and tissue donor from Des Moines, Iowa, and Alonzo Jamison, a kidney recipient and former University of Kansas basketball star. Gase’s car will also feature “Handprints for Hope” submitted online by donor families, recipients, and donation advocates.

As of October 1st, there are nearly 107,000 people waiting for a lifesaving organ transplant in the United States. A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, and a single tissue donor can enhance more than 100 lives. Iowans can register to save lives at IowaDonorNetwork.org. Those who live outside of Iowa can register at registerme.org.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
The Friends of the Library's annual summer used book sale will begin Friday, July 19.
Dubuque church raises funds to feed the hungry through book sale
Iowa Workforce Development reported the number of people filing for unemployment doubled last...
Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 4 percent in September
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents