Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Linn County 1 of 8 in nation to receive CDC funding for violence prevention

By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:12 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Linn County has been selected to receive $250,000 per year from the CDC over 5 years for violence prevention. The county was one of just 8 jurisdictions in the nation to receive the PREVAYL funding, which stands for Preventing Violence Affecting Young Lives.

According to Cedar Rapids police records, there has been more violent crime in the city so far this year than the past 5 year average.

Reaching young people to prevent violence is exactly the goal of ReSET CR. They have been meeting with those caught up in violence and potential victims, to try and help.

”We want to help you to deal with trauma and conflict that you’ve experienced in ways that don’t hurt other people,” Rachel Rockwell explained, SET Fund Program Officer.

Linn County Public Health Director Pramod Dwivedi told us the county was selected to receive the money because of the foundation it already has in place to address violence.

”With our new grant we are hoping that we can build upon already ongoing work within our community,” Dwivedi said.

We’re told part of that work, is shifting the culture.

Earlier this month, six people were shot at a hotel in southwest Cedar Rapids. Police Chief Wayne Jerman told us witnesses and even victims of that shooting haven’t been cooperating in the investigation.

And last week, someone shot at a ride share driver’s vehicle on 19th Street Southeast, with passengers in the car. Police believe those passengers were the targets of the shooting, the driver told us they ran from the scene.

We asked Rockwell how those advocating for peace in the streets are going about addressing violence where witnesses aren’t helping law enforcement.

”One of the things that needs to happen in our community is to have dialog and have conversations and build community in a way where law enforcement and community members who are most impacted by violence can talk to each other,” Rockwell said.

Leaders hope the new funds will help expand efforts, and messaging in a way that has a lasting impact.

”Engaging our stakeholders, community partners, marketing and messaging so that we can sensitize folks in Cedar Rapids, in Linn County, in order to reduce youth violence,” Dwivedi said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps

Latest News

"I just knew I mean they were my kids. So i was running to them, and he's behind me and he's...
A Hiawatha couple overcame obstacles to adopt 3 boys from Ukraine.
6TH STREET AND 33RD AVENUE SW INTERSECTION UPDATE
6th Street and 33rd Avenue SW intersection update
Images from Trooper Ted Benda's procession near Decorah
Trooper Benda Procession
John Deere Dubuque Works union employees go on strike in front of the UAW Local 94 building in...
John Deere maintains healhcare, incentive pay as UAW talks advance