Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

John Deere maintains healhcare, incentive pay as UAW talks advance

John Deere Dubuque Works union employees go on strike in front of the UAW Local 94 building in...
John Deere Dubuque Works union employees go on strike in front of the UAW Local 94 building in Dubuque.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 3:04 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jen Hartmann, the Director of Public Relations at Deere & Company, released this statement in regards to the ongoing talks with United Auto Workers Union:

“As we work constructively with the UAW to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, John Deere will continue providing healthcare for all our UAW-represented production and maintenance employees. In addition, we will provide these employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before the strike as scheduled. John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits. We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's...
Alec Baldwin: Killing of cinematographer was ‘tragic accident’
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps

Latest News

Cases of yellow onions
Hy-Vee issues consumer advisory on onions
Iowa Economic Development Authority
$1.5 Million awarded to Cedar Rapids downtown housing projects
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”
Cedar Rapids Park playground will be removed and replaced