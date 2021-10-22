John Deere maintains healhcare, incentive pay as UAW talks advance

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Jen Hartmann, the Director of Public Relations at Deere & Company, released this statement in regards to the ongoing talks with United Auto Workers Union:

“As we work constructively with the UAW to reach a new collective bargaining agreement, John Deere will continue providing healthcare for all our UAW-represented production and maintenance employees. In addition, we will provide these employees with the Continuous Improvement Pay Plan (CIPP) incentives they earned before the strike as scheduled. John Deere’s healthcare and CIPP incentives are critical aspects of John Deere’s industry-leading wages and benefits. We are taking these steps to demonstrate our commitment to doing what’s right by our employees and focusing on all that we can achieve together.”

