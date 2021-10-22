Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 4 percent in September

Iowa Workforce Development reported the number of people filing for unemployment doubled last...
Iowa Workforce Development reported the number of people filing for unemployment doubled last week.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa dropped to 4 percent in September. That’s down from 4.1 percent in August and 4.7 percent one year ago. Nationally, the unemployment rate in September fell to 4.8 percent.

“Iowa’s economy is continuing its steady climb out of the pandemic,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “More and more people are finding work, while the number of initial unemployment claims continues to fall. The 7,176 initial claims in September represent a more than 68 percent drop from a year ago and the second-lowest monthly number Iowa has seen over the past 20 years. Going forward, it’s imperative that we do everything possible to ensure these positive trends continue.”

The total number of unemployed Iowas decreased from 68,000 back in August to 66,100 in September. It’s estimated that this is roughly 10,000 lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, the total number of Iowas working increased to 1,594,400 in September; roughly 37,600 more people working than a year ago.

Iowa employers added 7,000 jobs to their payrolls in September, significant;y offsetting the loss of 3,700 jobs in August. Hiring was particularly strong in trade, accommodations and food services, and manufacturing. Retail trade added the most jobs in September (+2400) and has now added jobs in four consecutive months despite a rough start to the year. This may be early evidence of a strong holiday shopping season similar to last year.

Iowas total nonfarm employment is now 36,100 jobs ahead of where it was last year. Visit www.iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, lobar force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
NASCAR driver Joey Gase honors Organ Donor and recipient at Kansas Speedway
The Friends of the Library's annual summer used book sale will begin Friday, July 19.
Dubuque church raises funds to feed the hungry through book sale
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents