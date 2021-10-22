Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 4 percent in September

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate in Iowa dropped to 4 percent in September. That’s down from 4.1 percent in August and 4.7 percent one year ago. Nationally, the unemployment rate in September fell to 4.8 percent.

“Iowa’s economy is continuing its steady climb out of the pandemic,” said Beth Townsend, Director of Iowa Workforce Development. “More and more people are finding work, while the number of initial unemployment claims continues to fall. The 7,176 initial claims in September represent a more than 68 percent drop from a year ago and the second-lowest monthly number Iowa has seen over the past 20 years. Going forward, it’s imperative that we do everything possible to ensure these positive trends continue.”

The total number of unemployed Iowas decreased from 68,000 back in August to 66,100 in September. It’s estimated that this is roughly 10,000 lower than this time last year. Meanwhile, the total number of Iowas working increased to 1,594,400 in September; roughly 37,600 more people working than a year ago.

Iowa employers added 7,000 jobs to their payrolls in September, significant;y offsetting the loss of 3,700 jobs in August. Hiring was particularly strong in trade, accommodations and food services, and manufacturing. Retail trade added the most jobs in September (+2400) and has now added jobs in four consecutive months despite a rough start to the year. This may be early evidence of a strong holiday shopping season similar to last year.

Iowas total nonfarm employment is now 36,100 jobs ahead of where it was last year. Visit www.iowalmi.gov for more information about current and historical data, lobar force data, nonfarm employment, hours and earnings, and jobless benefits by county.

