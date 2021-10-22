Show You Care
Iowa State Patrol to escort fallen trooper back home

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANKENY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa State Patrol says it will escort a fallen trooper back home Friday morning.

Trooper Ted Benda was in a crash on October 13 when responding to a call in Clayton County for a wanted suspect.

He died from his injuries on Wednesday.

The 37-year-old trooper leaves behind a wife and four young children.

Police in Prairie Du Chien, Wisconsin helped escort Trooper Benda and his family from a hospital in La Crosse to Iowa.

The department says its staff had the opportunity to work with the trooper and says he represented all that is good in law enforcement.

A procession for Trooper Benda will start in Ankeny at 9 a.m. on Friday.

It will go north on Interstate 35 making a turn on Highway 9 near Hanlontown.

It will then go east to Waukon where he lived.

