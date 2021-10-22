Iowa school organization looking for long-term solution to teacher shortage

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa Association of School Boards is working to find a long-term solution for teacher shortages in the state.

Several school districts in Iowa reported teacher shortages during the pandemic.

Emily Piper, a lobbyist with the Iowa Association of School Boards, says there’s not enough people entering the teacher-prep program.

“It’s a real struggle when they have to give up income, as well as pay for school to fulfill that student teaching requirement,” Piper said. “That’s one of the impediments for people finishing that program.”

Piper also says they want to focus on improving the loan repayment program.

She says each year, they have to turn away nearly 100 applicants because there’s not enough money.

During the next legislative session, the association says it will lobby for stipends for student teachers.

