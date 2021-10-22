Show You Care
Hy-Vee offering COVID-19 boosters starting Friday

By KWQC Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WEST DES MOINES, Iowa (KWQC) - Hy-Vee is now offering free Moderna and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine boosters. It’s available at all Hy-Vee Pharmacy locations in its eight-state region.

The company made the announcement late Thursday.

Hy-Vee says the FDA and CDC recommend the Moderna booster dose 6 months following the second dose of the vaccine for the following people:

· Long-term care facility residents

· Individuals ages 65+

· Individuals ages 18+ with underlying medical conditions,

· Individuals ages 18-64 years who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission because of occupational or institutional setting

Both organizations also recommend the J&J booster for all of its vaccine recipients 2 months after vaccination.

The booster is available for free to those who are eligible, regardless of insurance coverage.

Hy-Vee recommends you schedule an appointment. You can do so by clicking here.

