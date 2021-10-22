Hy-Vee issues consumer advisory on onions

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Today Hy-Vee, Inc. announced a consumer advisory regarding the onion recall that is occurring nationwide. Hy-Vee was recently notified by its supplier that in August the grocer had received a shipment of onions that are part of the recall.

The only affected products sold at Hy-Vee stores were three-pound bags of yellow onions, available for purchase from Aug. 13th to Sept. 1st, 2021.

The affected onions are no longer available at any Hy-Vee stores; however, consumers may have products remaining in storage or freezers, or in canned or frozen goods produced with the affected onions. Out of an abundance of caution, Hy-Vee advises consumers to discard any affected product or return the product to their local Hy-Vee store for a full refund.

Additional information on the recall is available on the FDA’s website. Consumers with questions may contact Hy-Vee Customer Care representatives 24/7 at 1-800-772-4098.

