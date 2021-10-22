Hiawatha, Iowa (KCRG) - A Hiawatha couple overcame obstacles to adopt 3 boys from Ukraine. They finally became a family this month.

Scott and Jenna Breckenridge only planned to host one orphan from Ukraine. But that changed when the agency introduced them to twins - Ilya and Bogdan.

“The moment we.. they walked through the terminal doors I just knew I mean they were my kids. So I was running to them, and he’s behind me and he’s like we are keeping them aren’t we I’m like grabbing them yes. And it was yes every day since.” says Jenna Breckenridge.

The twin’s parents had abandoned them when they were 12. Life in an orphanage in Ukraine left them little hope or choices.

“I mean these kids. In Ukraine they age out of the orphanage, our boys were 15 they were asked to leave the orphanage but it’s typically after they graduate 9th grade then they are on their own so they were put in a hostile, they get like I think it was like 40 dollars a month to live off of but these older kids I mean there’s nothing for them our kids were gonna go to the military there.”

That added to the Breckenridge’s desire to adopt... no matter the obstacles. That included COVID-19 turning what would normally be a 9-month process into a 2-year journey. n that time, the Breckenridge’s were inspired to keep adopting... and met 11-year-old Kolya, who has a cleft lip.

“When I was in court the judge kept asking me like why him? Why do you want a sick child and he’s perfectly fine I mean he is just a normal boy, very intelligent loving, he’s no different than our twins, no different than our biological kids. Nothing.”

For the couple’s 2 biological sons, having three more brothers is a dream come true.

Aeson Breckenridge brother “It’s pretty great I mean I get more people to play with and stuff so it’s pretty nice. I’m a lot more entertained.” Aeson Breckenridge who is of the 5 brothers.

Finally, together, the Breckenridge family still isn’t done growing... they plan to adopt again... but for now are simply enjoying the new, bigger family.

