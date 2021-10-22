Half and Half Weekend Ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Look for a frosty start to the weekend. Lows drop into the middle to low 30s producing the second day of frosty and freezing temperatures of the week. Saturday looks like the bright spot this weekend after the chilly start. Abundant sunshine and highs in the 50s make for a perfect fall day. Sunday is a different story. Clouds build ahead of a warm front to the south Saturday night. As the low and front get closer rainfall develops. Rainfall greater than 1″ is possible on Sunday. It will also be windy and chill making a good slow cooker day! Have a great night and a safe weekend.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.