Generally quiet and chilly today and tomorrow, rain returns Sunday

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:22 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s a chilly start to the day with morning lows generally in the 30s. Thankfully, the winds are much lighter than they were yesterday, so wind chills will be less of an issue. We look to our northwest this morning and see plenty of clouds rolling out of the Dakotas. That’s all coming southeast and is associated with a weak system. No measurable precipitation is expected from the cloud layer, but a sprinkle is possible in spots this afternoon. Tonight, plan on more clearing and we should see another frosty night. This weekend, Saturday is the pick day with sunshine and highs into the 50s. Sunday looks wet, windy and chilly as a strong system passes just to our south. This results in a widespread, cold rainfall for eastern Iowa and totals over an inch look quite possible in spots by the time it wraps up sometime Monday morning. Have a good weekend!

Cooler and windy today, frost likely tonight