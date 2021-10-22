Show You Care
Garrison Fire Department’s Haunted House reopens after COVID-19 kept it closed

Garrison Haunted House opens Friday
Garrison Haunted House opens Friday(KCRG)
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:17 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
GARRISON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Garrison Fire Department’s annual haunted house returns this year after COVID-19 kept it closed in 2020. The haunted house is the fire department’s biggest fundraiser, in 2020 it raised more than $15,000.

“It’s a big asset to our community and our fire department we use all the funds for training and stuff for our fire department,” said Shawn Fisher, Garrison firefighter.

The volunteer fire department comes together to put on a scare, a tradition more than 20 years old.

“Everybody’s role is to help build, maintain, and act it,” said Shawn Fisher.

Fisher says even the firefighter’s families get involved in helping out. Shawn’s son Colton will be an actor for both weekends of the event and says he really looks forward to it every year.

The cost of entry to the haunted house is $10. It will be open October 22nd & 23rd, as well as the next weekend on October 29th and 30th, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.. It is located at 103 S Birch Ave, Garrison, IA.

" We love seeing everybody come. We love seeing everybody come from different areas of Iowa,” said Fisher.

The fire department has some tricks up their sleeves this year as well with many surprises in store.

“I can’t give out too many surprises but every year we do we change the haunted house up so it’s never the same,”.

