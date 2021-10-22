Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Five Flags Center in Dubuque offering free concert tickets to John Deere employees on strike

By Fernando Garcia-Franceschini
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Flags Center in Dubuque is offering striking John Deere employees and their families free tickets to one of its concerts.

The rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was scheduled to perform on Saturday. The concert, however, has been postponed after some performers tested positive for COVID-19. The concert is now rescheduled for Friday, December 3.

H.R. Cook, Five Flags’ general manager, said it’s important for them to show support to John Deere strikers.

”We want to show our support for those workers because, if this thing goes further, it is going to be tough for all of us in the long-run,” he explained. “But it is just kind of a thank you and we support the employees of John Deere and their families.”

John Deere workers interested in getting tickets will need to stop by Five Flags’ box office with their UAW membership card.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

One of the largest portions of Dubuque's Bee Branch flood mitigation project is now complete.
Completed Bee Branch Creek project increases flooding protection in Dubuque
Palo solar farm manager worked on county committee voting on project
Palo solar farm manager worked on county committee voting on project
One of the largest portions of Dubuque's Bee Branch flood mitigation project is now complete.
Completed Bee Branch Creek project increases flooding protection in Dubuque
Garrison Haunted House opens Friday
Garrison Fire Department’s Haunted House reopens after COVID-19 kept it closed