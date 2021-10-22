Five Flags Center in Dubuque offering free concert tickets to John Deere employees on strike

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Five Flags Center in Dubuque is offering striking John Deere employees and their families free tickets to one of its concerts.

The rap group Bone Thugs-N-Harmony was scheduled to perform on Saturday. The concert, however, has been postponed after some performers tested positive for COVID-19. The concert is now rescheduled for Friday, December 3.

H.R. Cook, Five Flags’ general manager, said it’s important for them to show support to John Deere strikers.

”We want to show our support for those workers because, if this thing goes further, it is going to be tough for all of us in the long-run,” he explained. “But it is just kind of a thank you and we support the employees of John Deere and their families.”

John Deere workers interested in getting tickets will need to stop by Five Flags’ box office with their UAW membership card.

