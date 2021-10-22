From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders is visiting the United Nations, not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile.
Fawzia Koofi was a deputy speaker of parliament and previously a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.
She fled her country in August when the Taliban entered Kabul.
She came to the United Nations this week as part of a delegation of Afghan women to urge member states not to compromise on inclusion and equal rights in Afghanistan.
Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.