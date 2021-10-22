Show You Care
From exile, female former Afghan leader keeps fighting

Fawzia Koofi, one of the Afghanistan's once-prominent female leaders — a former parliament...
Fawzia Koofi, one of the Afghanistan's once-prominent female leaders — a former parliament member, candidate for president and a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize -- speaks during an interview with The Associated Press, Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021, in New York. Koofi called for humanitarian aid sent to Afghanistan to be contingent on the participation of women in its distribution, as well as free and safe travel for Afghans into and out of the country. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)(Mary Altaffer | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:16 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NEW YORK (AP) — Two months after the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan, one of the country’s once-prominent female leaders is visiting the United Nations, not as a representative of her government but as a woman in exile.

Fawzia Koofi was a deputy speaker of parliament and previously a nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize.

She fled her country in August when the Taliban entered Kabul.

She came to the United Nations this week as part of a delegation of Afghan women to urge member states not to compromise on inclusion and equal rights in Afghanistan.

