Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Dubuque church raises funds to feed the hungry through book sale

The Friends of the Library's annual summer used book sale will begin Friday, July 19.
The Friends of the Library's annual summer used book sale will begin Friday, July 19.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Anthony Catholic Church is raising funds through the sale of used books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks in order to help alleviate world hunger. The used book sale will take place in the church’s basement at 1870 St. Ambrose Street on:

  • Friday, November 5th, 8:00am-5:00pm
  • Saturday, November 6th, 8:00am-6:00pm
  • Sunday, November 7th, 8:00am-1:00pm

A free-will donation will be accepted for all purchases.

All proceeds will be used to purchase meal ingredients for a Take Away Hunger food packaging event. Take Away Hunger is a food relief organization that unifies teams of people who raise money, purchase, and package a specialized rice-based soy casserole mixture which is used locally and overseas providing nutritious meals to starving childing and families.

Masks are required to wear as a courtesy to all present. For more information please contact Nancy at 563-581-3839 or nknipper11@gmail.com

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
NASCAR driver Joey Gase honors Organ Donor and recipient at Kansas Speedway
Iowa Workforce Development reported the number of people filing for unemployment doubled last...
Iowa’s unemployment rate falls to 4 percent in September
Clark County deputies are investigating a shooting at the Clark County Fair.
Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents