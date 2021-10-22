Dubuque church raises funds to feed the hungry through book sale

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - St. Anthony Catholic Church is raising funds through the sale of used books, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks in order to help alleviate world hunger. The used book sale will take place in the church’s basement at 1870 St. Ambrose Street on:

Friday, November 5th, 8:00am-5:00pm

Saturday, November 6th, 8:00am-6:00pm

Sunday, November 7th, 8:00am-1:00pm

A free-will donation will be accepted for all purchases.

All proceeds will be used to purchase meal ingredients for a Take Away Hunger food packaging event. Take Away Hunger is a food relief organization that unifies teams of people who raise money, purchase, and package a specialized rice-based soy casserole mixture which is used locally and overseas providing nutritious meals to starving childing and families.

Masks are required to wear as a courtesy to all present. For more information please contact Nancy at 563-581-3839 or nknipper11@gmail.com

