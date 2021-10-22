Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a href=&quot;https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/2.0/&quot;&gt;CC BY 2.0&lt;/a&gt;)(KCRG)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:51 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Saturday’s football game between Drake and Stetson in Des Moines has been canceled due to coronavirus concerns among Drake personnel.

Drake announced Thursday that the Pioneer Football League canceled the game because of “COVID-19 issues within Drake’s Tier I personnel, which consists of student-athletes, coaches, managers, and staff.”

Drake medical staff and university administrators were involved in the decision.

Under the league’s rules, Drake will forfeit the game.

Coronavirus-related game cancellations at the college level have been rare this season.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

Athlete of the Week: Ellie Rathe
Athlete of the Week: Ellie Rathe
Union Community’s Ava Corpman commands sidelines solo
Union Community’s Ava Corpman commands sidelines solo
Union Community’s Ava Corpman commands sidelines solo
Union Community’s Ava Corpman commands sidelines solo
Jordan Bohannon’s legacy extends far beyond Iowa City and basketball
Jordan Bohannon’s legacy extends far beyond Iowa City and basketball