China vows no concessions on Taiwan after Biden comments

President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone...
President Joe Biden participates in a CNN town hall at the Baltimore Center Stage Pearlstone Theater, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Baltimore.(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 9:22 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEIJING (AP) — China is saying there is “no room” for compromise or concessions over the issue of Taiwan, following a comment by U.S. President Joe Biden that the U.S. is committed to defending the island if it is attacked.

A Foreign Ministry spokesperson reasserted China’s longstanding claim that the island is its territory.

China has recently upped its threat to bring Taiwan under its control by force if necessary by flying warplanes near the island and rehearsing beach landings.

The spokesperson says China’s strong determination to defend its national sovereignty and territorial integrity should not be underestimated.

