Cedar Rapids teen suspected of killing parents to appear in court

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:49 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids 17-year-old who police say admitted to killing his parents is set to make his first appearance in court, according to court documents.

Prosecutors charged Ethan Orton with two counts of first degree murder.

The incident happened at the family’s home on October 14 in the 300 block of Carnaby Drive Northeast.

Police say when they got there, they found Orton sitting outside the home, covered in blood.

Prosecutors say he admitted to stabbing his parents, and using an axe on his Mom when it appeared she was still alive. Officials said Ethan Orton told police he killed his parents to, “take charge of his life.”

Police say they found Misty Scott-Slade and Casey Orton dead near the front door of their home. Both worked at McGrath Auto. Friends, family and co-workers mourning the loss of Misty and Casey say the two will be missed.

Friday’s preliminary hearing begins at 8:30 a.m. at the Linn County Courthouse in Cedar Rapids.

