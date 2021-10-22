Show You Care
Cedar Rapids police investigating two shots fired incidents

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 8:40 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police are investigating two separate reports of gunshots from Wednesday.

The first one happened just before 4 p.m.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots in the 1800 block of 5th Avenue Southeast. That’s just south of Johnson Steam Academy Magnet School.

Police say a house there was shot multiple times.

Witnesses say a Gold Chevy Impala slowed down in front of the house, then a passenger opened fire at it. There were no reported injuries.

The second incident happened just after 8:30 p.m.

Police say it happened in the area of Bever Avenue and 15th Street Southeast. That’s just east of the Willis Dady Shelter.

Witnesses say they heard two men arguing in the alley before someone opened fire.

Police say two nearby apartments were struck by stray bullets. No one was hurt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cedar Rapids Police at 319-286-5491.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

