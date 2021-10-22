Cedar Rapids Park playground will be removed and replaced

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The highly used playground at Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids will be removed and replaced between October 25th and November 19th, 2021. The playground is over 20-years-old and replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current safety standards and to include inclusive/accessible activities.

The new play structure will have two bay swings with a parent/child seat, child seat, and strap seats, and will also have a net climber, seesaw, and a spring rider.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.