Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids Park playground will be removed and replaced

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The highly used playground at Redmond Park in Cedar Rapids will be removed and replaced between October 25th and November 19th, 2021. The playground is over 20-years-old and replacement is necessary to maintain compliance with current safety standards and to include inclusive/accessible activities.

The new play structure will have two bay swings with a parent/child seat, child seat, and strap seats, and will also have a net climber, seesaw, and a spring rider.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
2 Iowa State crew members died their first time on the water
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
Iowa agency releases second set of proposed redistricting maps
(MARION POLICE)
Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

Latest News

(Modified background photo: Flickr/picturedesmoines/&lt;a...
Drake forfeits football game due to “COVID-19 issues”
Iowa City Police are asking for help after a man is in critical condition following a shooting.
Police identify person believed to be responsible for Oct. 17 gunshot that critically injured driver
Alzheimer's may been delayed
Can we delay Alzheimer's? Researchers say yes
Discussing Gardening
Recapping the great stories of the 2021 gardening season