6th Street and 33rd Avenue SW intersection update

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Continuing Monday, October 25th, the 6th Street and 33rd Avenue SW intersection will operate temporarily as a four-way stop on an intermittent schedule for approximately one week. This change will occur roughly between the hours of 7:00 am and noon each day, not including weekends.

During this time, the traffic signal will change to flashing red, and flaggers will direct traffic. This change will allow for job safety as crews work to place pavement at the intersection. Drivers should expect delays during the morning hours. The intersection should return to normal operations in time for each day’s evening commute.

Until pavement operations are completed at this intersection, traffic will be reduced to one lane in each direction on 33rd Avenue SW. Traffic on 6th Street SW will continue in its current configuration of one lane in each direction.

