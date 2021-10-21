Surveillance video shows customer disarm juvenile during armed robbery at Arizona gas station

YUMA, Arizona (KCRG) - A man who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps is being credited with putting a stop to an armed robbery in Yuma, Arizona early Wednesday morning.

The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office said the incident happened at about 4:30 a.m. at a Chevron gas station, located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road in Yuma.

Deputies reported three suspects entered, and one was armed with a handgun. The sheriff’s office posted the gas station’s surveillance video on its Facebook page. It shows the armed suspect immediately begin pointing the weapon at the cashier while walking next to a customer.

That’s when the customer, who had served in the U.S. Marine Corps, is seen reaching out, and taking the gun out of the suspect’s hand. At that point the other two suspects fled the area.

Officials said the customer then detained the suspect until law enforcement arrived.

The suspect was reportedly a juvenile and was arrested and charged with one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. Law enforcement says they’re still looking for the other two suspects.

None of the victims in this incident were injured. The case remains under investigation.

The customer who disarmed the suspect said, “The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around.”

PRESS RELEASE October 20, 2021 - 8:15 PM Armed Robbery Location of Incident: Chevron, located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road – Yuma, AZ On Wednesday, October 20, 2021, at approximately 4:30 AM, Deputies responded to an armed robbery report at the Chevron located at 10747 E. North Frontage Road. Upon arrival, Deputies learned of three suspects entering the Chevron, one of them armed with a handgun. The armed suspect walked next to a store customer while pointing the weapon toward the cashier when the customer acted immediately and disarmed him. The other two suspects fled the area when they witnessed their fellow criminal stopped. The customer was able to detain the suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived. The suspect detained during the incident was a juvenile and was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault. The other two suspects are still currently outstanding. No injuries reported from any of the victims. This case remains under investigation. When Deputies contacted the customer, who previously served in the United States Marine Corps, and asked how he was able to take control of the situation, he stated, “The Marine Corp taught me not to [mess] around.” Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at 928-783-4427 or 78-CRIME to remain anonymous. You can also visit our website at www.yumacountysheriff.org to submit an anonymous tip. Information Released By: Tania Pavlak, Public Affairs Specialist Posted by Yuma County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, October 20, 2021

