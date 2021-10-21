Public input requested for proposed improvements of interstate 380 in Johnson County

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Transportation is providing information online and requesting public input for proposed improvements and right-of-way needs for proposed widening six lanes of Interstate 380 (1 mile north of Forevergreen Road to approximately half a mile north of Swan Lake Road in North Liberty and in Johnson County.

The Iowa DOT is providing two different forms of online meeting formats for public input:

Live online meeting (Google Chrome works best)

Date/Time: November 9th, 2021 at 5:30 pm

Description: The study team will deliver a presentation to describe the proposed project, followed by a live question and answer session with the project team. Questions can be submitted by typing into the chatbox and will be read by the moderator and answered by the project team.

How to Attend: At the meeting time, navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim, from the list of projects select “I-380 in Johnson County,” and select the “Live Meeting” link.

At your own pace online meeting (Google Chrome works best)

Date/Time: Anytime between November 9th, 2021 and November 23rd, 2021

Description: Experience a self-guided tour of the proposed project and submit comments and questions at any time using the comment form on the screen or by contacting project staff listed at the end of the video. Comments and questions regarding the online meeting should be received by November 23, 2021.

How to Attend: Navigate to www.iowadot.gov/pim, from the list of projects select “I-380 in Johnson County,” and select the “At Your Own Pace” link.

For general information regarding the proposed work or online public meeting, contact Catherine Cutler, transportation planner, Iowa DOT District 6 Office, 5455 Kirkwood Blvd. SW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52404, phone 319-364-0235 or 800-866-4368, email catherine.cutler@iowadot.us.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.