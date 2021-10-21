Show You Care
Poll: 81 percent of Americans say life won’t return to normal anytime soon; 7 out of 10 say Facebook and Twitter do more harm than good

How close are we to herd immunity? It’s a concept many health experts were hoping we’d achieve earlier in the pandemic, but now state health leaders said we may have missed the opportunity.(WBRC)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - More than a year and a half since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the United States, a new poll from Quinnipiac University finds that 81 percent of Americans do not expect life to return to normal in the United States anytime soon. 32 percent believe it will take more than a year for life to return to normal while 26 percent say life will never return to normal.

The poll also found that Americans are split on whether or not the government needs to be involved in regulating social media companies like Facebook and Twitter. 45 percent believe that the government needs to be involved in regulating them, while 45 percent believe that they should not. 70 percent of Americans say social media companies do more harm than good, while 20% say that the companies do more good than harm.

1,342 U.S. adults nationwide were surveyed from October 15th-18th with a margin of error of +/- 2.7 percentage points.

