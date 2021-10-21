Marion police locate suspect vehicle in connection to shooting incident in restaurant parking lot

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - Marion police say they have found the suspect vehicle they were looking for in connection to a shooting incident last week outside a restaurant on Blairs Ferry Road.

Police released an update Thursday thanking the people who provided tips regarding the vehicle’s possible location.

It comes after police began in investigation into a report of gunshots outside QDogs BBQ, located at 895 Blairs Ferry Road, after 6 p.m. on October 14.

KCRG-TV9 spoke to a woman that said she and her boyfriend were leaving the restaurant when three men approached them and attacked her boyfriend. The woman said she then grabbed her gun and fired at the assailants, who then fled the area in a red truck.

On the police department’s Facebook page, it wrote that the suspect vehicle in the case has been found and officials have determined the incident was not a random event.

Officials have not released additional information regarding this investigation at this time.

