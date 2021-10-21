Show You Care
Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program application period begins November 1st

The LIHEAP CARES Act will help people with gas or electric bills and can also pay for older bills.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:34 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Utilities Board is notifying consumers that limited financial heating assistance is available to income-eligible utility customers through LIHEAP (Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program).

The program is designed to help low-income homeowners and renters pay a portion of their primary heating costs through a one-time payment made directly to the utility or heating fuel vendor. The annual application period runs from November 1st, 2021 through April 30th, 2022. The application period for homes with elderly or disabled residents began on October 1st.

Eligibility for the federally funded program is based on household income and size, type of fuel, and type of housing. Interested applicants should review the federal income guidelines and then apply with the community action agency serving their area. For assistance, utility customers may contact their local utility company or contact the IUB Customer Service staff at 877-565-4450 or customer@iub.iowa.gov

