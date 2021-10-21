Linn County Board of Supervisors Awards $150k in Legacy and Community Attraction Grants

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn County Board of Supervisors Legacy and Community Attraction Fund has been awarded to five non-profit organizations in Linn County. The recipients were selected by the Linn County Board of Supervisors for their work to foster and support long-standing, new, and diverse community events in the county.

“The Board is proud to be able to offer these financial awards annually to organizations in our community that are making a difference and attracting visitors to our county,” said Linn County Board of Supervisors Chair Stacey Walker. “While the award decisions are always tough, given that the requests always exceed what we’re able to give, we feel strongly as Board that the selected organizations will fulfill the purpose of the grant and make our community a more vibrant place to live.”

Awards were given to the following non-profits:

African American Museum - $25,000

Linn County Fair Association - $40,000

Mirrorbox Theater - $10,000

The History Center - $50,000

Trees Forever - $25,000

Priority is given to requests for events and programmatic and capital projects over requests for operating support. Grant funds may be used only for expenses that have not yet been incurred. Additional information is available on Linn County’s website LinnCountyIowa.gov

