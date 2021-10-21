‘I’ve got this, and everyone has it with me, we’re all on the same team’: Community raises thousands for former Hawkeye wrestler fighting Hodgkin’s lymphoma

CORALLVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - When he competes with the Hawkeye Wrestling Club, Jeremiah Moody has a whole team of supporters behind him. So when he was diagnosed with cancer, that team, along with a massive Iowa wrestling community, was behind him.

“I’ve got this, and everyone has it with me, we’re all on the same team,” Moody said.

“Anything he needs we’re there,” his Hawkeye Wrestling Club teammate Brandon Sorenson said. “It’s not just us it’s the community. It’s the Iowa community, it’s the wrestling community. Everyone’s rallying behind him and getting what he needs to get better.”

Moody has stage 4 Hodgkin’s lymphoma, curable with continuous, vigilant treatment

“In 6 months I will get 12 doses of chemo every two weeks. And every month I’ll get a pet scan to see if it’s working,” Moody said. “If it works I’ll stay on the plan and if it doesn’t work the plan will have to switch over a bit to keep me progressing.”

His girlfriend Nikol Lagodzinka, a former Hawkeye swimmer, set up a GoFundMe for Jeremiah, it has raised over $26,000 to help fund his treatments.

“A lot of people think family’s blood but I discovered that’s not always the case,” Lagodzinka said. “Through this experience people coming up to you and saying ‘I will do what ever you need’ it’s really really heartwarming I mean it’s great that sense of community and how much people have contributed.”

Like his matches on the wrestling mat, it’s another battle Moody and his teammates say he’s going to win.

“He’s not sitting in the corner scared, he is he’s facing it head on and he’s taking the challenge,” Sorenson said

“He’s A fun loving kid that’s not afraid of a fight and he’s in for one and he’s ready for one,” said Hawkeye Wrestling Club head coach Daniel Dennis.

“Yes it’s scary but it also makes you appreciate the life that we have and the moments that we have,” Lagodzinka said. “Every moment is a blessing and something like this really makes you know that and appreciate that a lot more.”

See the GoFundMe here.

