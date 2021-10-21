Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa agency to release second state redistricting maps

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 9:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state agency will release a second set of maps revising Iowa’s four congressional districts and legislative boundaries as redistricting moves to the next phase of the process.

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session Oct. 28 to consider the maps released Thursday.

The Iowa Senate on Oct. 5 rejected the first redistricting plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the first or second plans. If the second plans are rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

If the second maps are rejected, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Legislature took the process to the third set of maps.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection

Latest News

Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care
Stacey Walker announced he has no plans to run for re-election.
Linn County Supervisor Stacey Walker not seeking re-election
Poll: President Biden losing support of independents amid concerns over economy, immigration