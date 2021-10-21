Iowa agency to release second state redistricting maps

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A state agency will release a second set of maps revising Iowa’s four congressional districts and legislative boundaries as redistricting moves to the next phase of the process.

The Iowa Legislature is scheduled to meet in special session Oct. 28 to consider the maps released Thursday.

The Iowa Senate on Oct. 5 rejected the first redistricting plan drawn by the nonpartisan Legislative Services Agency.

Lawmakers can only accept or reject the first or second plans. If the second plans are rejected, the LSA will have 35 days to draw a third set of maps, which could be amended with majority Republicans leading that process.

If the second maps are rejected, it would be the first time in 40 years that the Legislature took the process to the third set of maps.

