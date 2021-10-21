Horizons Meals on Wheels in need of volunteers

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Horizons Meals on Wheels is looking for about 20 volunteers to help deliver meals this winter. Drivers can volunteer as much or as little as they like, but they are looking for help Monday through Friday.

Drivers will deliver around 15 hot and ready-to-eat meals per volunteering shift to the older adults and persons with disabilities receiving meals. Organizers say it takes about one hour to complete the route.

Volunteer organizer Mary Griffin says the volunteers are a big part of the clients day who they serve.

“The volunteer might be the only person that the client sees or talks to in a day. And so they’re very important to the mental health as well as determining any changes in condition that the client might be in,” said Griffin.

Meals on Wheels continued to deliver food throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and the derecho. Griffin says this would not have been possible without the graciousness of the volunteer staff.

“We’re so grateful for them,” said Griffin.

You can find details on how to volunteer here.

