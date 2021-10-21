Gov. Reynolds: State looking into legal action against COVID-19 vaccine mandates

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Governor Kim Reynolds spoke against COVID-19 vaccine mandates at a news conference on Wednesday.

Reynolds specifically addressed President Joe Biden’s push for mandates for businesses with more than 100 employees.

She said the state is looking at legal action and will decide what to do when the language of the mandate is published.

“So we’re going to see what is the best route, what are our options moving forward, and how do we get this stayed so that we’re not mandating that an individual make a decision between feeding their family or getting a vaccine that they fundamentally do not believe that they should,” she said.

Reynolds also said parents should be able to choose whether to vaccinate their kids.

An FDA advisory panel will meet next week to talk about the Pfizer vaccine for kids ages 5 to 11.

It’s a smaller dose, about a third of the amount given to those 12 and older.

Reynolds says those doses will start arriving in Iowa this week.

They’ll be distributed to pharmacies and pediatrician’s offices to be ready to go, once they’re authorized.

