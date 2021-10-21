Galena businesses collecting winter clothing for those in need

GALENA, Illinois (KCRG) - Two businesses in Galena are collecting coats, mittens, scarfs, and boots for those who might need them the most this winter.

Poopsie’s, and its sister store Spotsie’s, have set up racks outside their businesses where people can drop off these items for others to use them. The racks stay outside all of the time except for when it rains or snows. Staff say that way people can stop and grab the items whenever they want for free.

”I think for all of us we just feel that we have been given so much and, even if we have a little bit, we want to give something back,” Lauren Boyd, merchandising manager, said. “So this was kind of a small way that we started doing that.”

Boyd mentioned it is important for the businesses that people with spare winter clothing help them out.

“There are lots of people out there who maybe do have a coat but they need an upgrade, like they need one that does not have holes, or the lining is not worn out,” Boyd said. “So it is really important that people do help and give us good quality stuff.”

Boyd encourages anyone with spare winter clothing to drop it off at one of the two stores in downtown Galena.

