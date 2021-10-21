Frost/Freeze Likely over the coming nights

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold keeps on coming over the coming days. We have our eyes on the sky tonight as how much clouds clear will play a big role in how low the temperatures go. It appears skies will remain partly cloudy, allowing temperatures to fall to just above the freezing mark for most, meaning frost is likely across most of eastern Iowa. Areas in far northern Iowa and lower-lying areas could still dip to or below freezing. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are out for areas north of I-80 tonight and this could be expanded slightly southward depending on cloud coverage. Look for clouds to return Friday, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s once again. Another chilly night is expected with a frost/freeze possible early Saturday morning as well while Saturday itself warms into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday turns cold again with rain likely.

