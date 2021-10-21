Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Frost/Freeze Likely over the coming nights

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 3:41 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold keeps on coming over the coming days. We have our eyes on the sky tonight as how much clouds clear will play a big role in how low the temperatures go. It appears skies will remain partly cloudy, allowing temperatures to fall to just above the freezing mark for most, meaning frost is likely across most of eastern Iowa. Areas in far northern Iowa and lower-lying areas could still dip to or below freezing. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are out for areas north of I-80 tonight and this could be expanded slightly southward depending on cloud coverage. Look for clouds to return Friday, keeping temperatures in the lower 50s once again. Another chilly night is expected with a frost/freeze possible early Saturday morning as well while Saturday itself warms into the mid 50s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday turns cold again with rain likely.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers

Latest News

The cold keeps on coming over the coming days.
First Alert Forecast
kcrg wx
Cooler and windy today, frost likely tonight
kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast
October Weather is Here