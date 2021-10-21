Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Free tree giveaway planned for Thursday in Marion

By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 7:58 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, people will distribute more than 500 native trees to plant in the Marion area following last year’s derecho.

The City partnered with the Monarch Research Project as part of its Planting Forward program, which distributed nearly 30,000 trees in derecho-impacted areas like Linn County.

“We personally lost about 50 trees in the storm,” said Rita Packingham, Marion’s purchasing coordinator. “There was never a question about replanting the trees on our property, but to do so without the help of an organization like Monarch Research Project would have been cost prohibitive.”

People could request up to three trees to plant in their yard or donate to someone who had tree damage.

The Monarch Research Project provided the trees at no cost. The goal is to help restore the city’s tree canopy.

The city estimates Marion lost about 40 percent of its tree canopy.

Organizers will distribute the trees Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowe Park Maintenance Facility, located at 4502 Irish Drive, in Marion.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection

Latest News

A man who previously served in the U.S. Marine Corps is being credited with putting a stop to...
Surveillance video shows customer disarm juvenile during armed robbery at Arizona gas station
Police on Wednesday charged 33-year-old Wichang Gach Chawech with first-degree murder and...
Des Moines man charged with murder in death of Omaha woman
An NFL player delivered his daughter early Tuesday morning at his home in Florida when his wife...
NFL player delivers baby at home
On Wednesday, people will distribute more than 500 native trees to plant in the Marion area...
Free tree giveaway planned for Thursday in Marion