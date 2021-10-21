Free tree giveaway planned for Thursday in Marion

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - On Thursday, people will distribute more than 500 native trees to plant in the Marion area following last year’s derecho.

The City partnered with the Monarch Research Project as part of its Planting Forward program, which distributed nearly 30,000 trees in derecho-impacted areas like Linn County.

“We personally lost about 50 trees in the storm,” said Rita Packingham, Marion’s purchasing coordinator. “There was never a question about replanting the trees on our property, but to do so without the help of an organization like Monarch Research Project would have been cost prohibitive.”

People could request up to three trees to plant in their yard or donate to someone who had tree damage.

The Monarch Research Project provided the trees at no cost. The goal is to help restore the city’s tree canopy.

The city estimates Marion lost about 40 percent of its tree canopy.

Organizers will distribute the trees Thursday from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at the Lowe Park Maintenance Facility, located at 4502 Irish Drive, in Marion.

