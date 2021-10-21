Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway after puppies robbed at gunpoint

By Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PARK, Fla. (Gray News) – A Florida woman was involved in a shootout Monday night after she was robbed of her pricey exotic dogs.

The woman said she was in fear for her and her girlfriend’s lives and forced to fire after a group of young males – said by law enforcement to be juveniles – started shooting at her.

The three teens, who can be seen in the woman’s Ring video, went to her West Park home around 7:30 that night.

The woman, who wished to remain anonymous, breeds exotic dogs, and she figured the group was there to inquire about them.

She noticed something seemed a bit off, and asked, “What the hell is going on right here?”

“As soon as I turned around, that’s when he grabbed me and then his boys got all frantic,” she said.

One of the teens grabbed the woman, holding her at gunpoint, and then there was a struggle.

“As soon as I turned around, the other guy that was standing here went to put his arm around me, put the gun to my head, and then I started screaming, trying to wiggle myself out,” she said.

The woman’s girlfriend said: “They were trying to drag her out, I don’t know for what reason. They had her by her neck, trying to drag her out with the gun to her head.”

The trio took off with two micro-bully puppies, worth about $4,000 each.

The group didn’t leave quietly. They shot at the woman, and that’s when she grabbed her gun.

The woman’s Ring video shows her ducking behind her car for cover as she exchanges gunfire with the group.

“I would have done anything to protect my girlfriend and my home, and my biggest goal was to just make sure she was OK and we live to see tomorrow,” she said.

Investigators said the woman was defending her home, and she’s not facing any charges.

Deputies said there were four suspects involved. The fourth was waiting in the getaway car.

WPLG reports that two suspects, both 16 years old, have been arrested so far, according to authorities.

The woman’s stolen dogs have not been located.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. WPLG via CNN Newsource contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash
FILE - Officials say the Amish population and number of horse buggies on the road is growing.
Parents killed in Amish buggy crash, leaving behind 8 injured children
The search for Brian Laundrie continue after he returned to Florida without his fiancé, Gabby...
Apparent human remains found in search for Brian Laundrie in Florida, FBI says
Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds speaks during a news conference at Iowa Spring Manufacturing, Wednesday,...
Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work
Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection

Latest News

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and...
WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
Remains found in Brian Laundrie search may take time to ID
In this Friday, June 7, 2019, file photo, Former Minneapolis police officer Mohamed Noor walks...
Ex-Minneapolis officer gets 57 months in death of 911 caller
FILE - This Feb. 9, 2019 file photo shows a sign bearing the company logo outside a Tesla store...
NTSB: Driver was behind wheel at time of Texas Tesla crash