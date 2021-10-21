Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Farmers feeling impact of John Deere strike via part shortages

By Brian Tabick
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JOHNSON CO., Iowa (KCRG) - A Johnson County farmer says they’re already seeing the impacts of John Deere employees walking off the job to join the picket lines.

“We have never had a worry about a parts shortage in my entire life,” Steve Swenka, Johnson County farmer, said.

Swenka has been farming for 30 years and has only ever driven a John Deere tractor.

“We’ve used John Deere tractors for four decades,” Swenka said. “They’ve been reliable, and the parts department has always been easy to work with.”

Swenka said COVID-19 slowed the supply chain when it comes to getting replacement tractor parts. Now, with 10,000 Deere employees on strike, he said more shortages were to come.

Deere employees left their jobs to join the picket line after the United Auto Workers and John Deere couldn’t agree on a contract. The union said it wanted fair wages, health care, and retirement benefits for employees.

“I had friends and colleagues that have been waiting on a header for a combine for a year,” Swenka said. “We now have to rely on what’s already in the pipeline.”

U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Tom Vilsack, joined the picket in Ankeny on Wednesday. He expressed the importance of finding an agreement sooner rather than later.

“It’s important that farmers have the equipment and parts necessary to do what we do best, grow and raise food,” Vilsack said.

Swenka feared the strike wasn’t going to end anytime soon. He said it could impact grocery prices if parts continued to be increasingly difficult to come by.

“Commodity prices are going to rise because market forecasters are going see the crop still in the ground past the drop-dead date,” Swenka said. “Anytime there’s a hiccup in the weather or delays in the harvest it affects the industry and comes back to the consumer.”

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Trooper Ted Benda.
Iowa State Patrol trooper dies from injuries after crash

Latest News

Farmers feeling impact of John Deere Strike
Farmers feeling impact of John Deere Strike
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers
Poopsie’s and its sister store Spotsie’s have set up racks outside their businesses where...
Galena businesses collecting winter clothing for those in need
John Deere.
Court orders restrictions on picketers at Davenport Deere site