Drew Blahnik will return to court in December to seek new trial in Chris Bagley’s death

Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.
Drew Blahnik appears for a hearing at the Linn County Courthouse on a motion for a new trial.(Marlon Hall/KCRG)
By Kristin Rogers
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 2:59 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Drew Blahnik will return to court in December on a motion for a new trial. Blahnik was convicted of Second Degree Murder for killing Chris Bagley in July. He was also convicted of Abuse of a Corpse and Obstructing Prosecution.

Blahnik was originally scheduled to be sentenced earlier this month. Blahnik’s defense team claims there were errors made during the trial and that one of the jurors may have been biased.

If Blahnik’s motion for a new trial is denied on December 3rd, he will be sentenced on December 17th.

The court plans to wrap up this case entirely before Linn County Attorney Jerry Vander Sanden retires. He and his team, Monica Slaughter and Jennifer Erger, plan to see this case through together as they have from the beginning when Chris Bagley first went missing in 2018.

