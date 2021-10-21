Show You Care
Cooler and windy today, frost likely tonight

By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 4:43 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The cold air has arrived on schedule and you’ll be looking for the sweatshirts or jackets this morning. Plan on a cool day with highs into the upper 40s to lower 50s in most locations. A brisk wind will make it feel cooler. Frost is likely tonight over much of the area and it may get cold enough for a freeze in spots. Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories are out for areas north of I-80 tonight and this could be expanded slightly southward depending on cloud coverage. Tomorrow, clouds rebuild, leading to another cool day in the lower 50s for most. This weekend, Saturday is definitely the bright spot with sunshine and highs into the 50s. A cold rain is still on track for Sunday, likely lingering into Monday.

One last mild day, frost/freeze on-tap