Winnebago County Attorney rules officer-involved shooting to be justified

Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago, was arrested in Mason City, Iowa, after a shooting incident near...
Jelani Faulk, 25, of Chicago, was arrested in Mason City, Iowa, after a shooting incident near a bar. Police say an officer shot Faulk when he raised a gun toward the officer while fleeing the scene.(Cerro Gordo County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation completed their investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place at 5 South Federal Avenue in Mason City involving the Mason City Police Department on October 3rd, 2021.

The results of the investigation were forwarded to Kelsey Beenken, the Winnebago County Attorney, who reviewed the case and issued the that “...Officer Friese’s actions on October 3rd, 2021, were entirely legally justified. Due to Faulk’s actions, Officer Friese had no option other than to use force against Faulk. The decision to shoot Faulk was reasonable under the circumstances. My office considers this investigation closed.”

The case still involves a pending criminal investigation as it relates to the arrest of Jelani Faulk for First-Degree Murder. That case is being prosecuted by the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.

