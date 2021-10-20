Winnebago County Attorney rules officer-involved shooting to be justified

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation completed their investigation of the officer-involved shooting that took place at 5 South Federal Avenue in Mason City involving the Mason City Police Department on October 3rd, 2021.

The results of the investigation were forwarded to Kelsey Beenken, the Winnebago County Attorney, who reviewed the case and issued the that “...Officer Friese’s actions on October 3rd, 2021, were entirely legally justified. Due to Faulk’s actions, Officer Friese had no option other than to use force against Faulk. The decision to shoot Faulk was reasonable under the circumstances. My office considers this investigation closed.”

The case still involves a pending criminal investigation as it relates to the arrest of Jelani Faulk for First-Degree Murder. That case is being prosecuted by the Cerro Gordo County Attorney’s Office.

