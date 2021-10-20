Waterloo City Council passes resolution calling for bereavement policy for pregnancy loss

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) -The Waterloo City Council passed a resolution at Monday night’s meeting calling for the establishment of a paid leave policy for city staff for pregnancy and infant loss.

Councilmember Jonathan Grieder of Ward 2 submitted the resolution. He said time off for pregnancy loss can be a gray area, and wants a solid policy to be put in place. Grieder hopes the new policy brings awareness to the issue and sets an example for other employers.

”I am proud that Waterloo is going to be one of the first cities to do this,” Grieder said. “There are not a lot of employers that provide paid leave for employees that lose a pregnancy, and so we are stepping forward. And my hope is through this policy we can bring to light and help eliminate some of that stigma, but we can also show other employers that it can be done.”

Grieder said that city human resources staff will begin working on the addition to the bereavement policy as soon as possible.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.