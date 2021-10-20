Show You Care
Scouting for Food event Saturday will help restock HACAP food reservoir

HACAP in eastern Iowa
By Caroline Reevie
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:07 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HIAWATHA, Iowa (KCRG) - The Hawkeye Area Council boy scouts distributed 120,000 bags to Eastern Iowa homes for community members to fill with non-perishables and set them on their front porch for Saturday pickup.

The scouts will then sort the food and donate it to HACAP. HACAP reports 1 in 9 children in the Cedar Rapids area faces food insecurity.

“This event is one of the biggest food collection events that we have every year,” said Kim Guardado, HACAP Food Reservoir Director.

Guardado says last year this event supplied them with 85,000 meals for the 160 food agency partners they have. This year HACAP is in most need of protein-rich foods like peanut butter or canned tuna.

“Hunger is something that people face you’re around. And so this is it’s a great opportunity for us to stock our shelves so that we can provide for our partners,” said Guardado.

The scouts are trying to beat their record from the previous year of 104,000 pounds of food.

“It’s gonna be a tough one,” said Dennis Walker, Boy Scout Leader.

Walker says this event is important for scouts and teaches them a lot about their own community.

“They get really excited when they see that orange bag on your front porch. They actually run up to that bag, pick the bag up and run back to their vehicle,” said Walker

If you didn’t receive an orange bag and would still like to participate you can drop food off at any local food pantry or at HACAP.

