Reynolds hopes rule changes will push jobless back to work

By DAVID PITT, Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ADEL, Iowa (AP) — Unemployed Iowans would be required to meet weekly with state case managers, conduct twice as many weekly work searches and undergo audits to prove they’re actively looking for work under a new proposal announced by Gov. Kim Reynolds.

An Iowa Workforce Development spokesman says unemployment payments could be frozen if jobless workers fail to meet the new criteria. More than 86,500 job openings are posted on a state workforce development website while nearly 68,000 Iowans remain unemployed.

Reynolds noted Wednesday that the state would spend $30 million in federal funds to provide grants to help manufacturers retain existing workers and recruit new employees.

