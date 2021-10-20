Precautionary drinking water advisory for portions of northwest Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is advising small parts of northwest Cedar Rapids, according to officials.

A water main break in an area near parts of Johnson Avenue NW was the cause for concern of a potential for bacterial contamination. There’s no indication right now of contamination, according to officials, but residents are encouraged to boil water before consumption. Pregnant or nursing women and infants that are six months old or younger should only use bottled water in the affected areas, according to city officials.

The region of northwest Cedar Rapids included in the advisory is:

On Johnson Avenue NW, between 28th Street NW and 23rd Street NW

On D Avenue NW, between 26th Street and 28th Street

On 24th Street NW, between Johnson Avenue and Burch Avenue

On 23rd Street NW, between Johnson Avenue and Burch Avenue

On 26th Street NW, between D Avenue and Maple Drive NW

On 27th Street NW, south of Johnson Avenue, but not in the area between Sue Lane NW and 1st Avenue

On 28th Street NW, between D Avenue and Johnson Avenue]

Areas highlighted in red are streets where Cedar Rapids officials said residents should boil water before consuming it after a water main break on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021. (Courtesy: City of Cedar Rapids / Google Maps)

Residents are encouraged to flush their plumbing by opening one or two cold water taps, like the kitchen faucet and a bathtub faucet. For water usage, residents should bring water to a rapid boil for at least one minute.

Officials will provide further guidance when the advisory is lifted, which will take until at least around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, when bacterial analysis samples will be done processing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.