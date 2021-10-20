Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Precautionary drinking water advisory for portions of northwest Cedar Rapids

File Graphic
File Graphic(Associated Press Graphic)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 5:25 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The city of Cedar Rapids is advising small parts of northwest Cedar Rapids, according to officials.

A water main break in an area near parts of Johnson Avenue NW was the cause for concern of a potential for bacterial contamination. There’s no indication right now of contamination, according to officials, but residents are encouraged to boil water before consumption. Pregnant or nursing women and infants that are six months old or younger should only use bottled water in the affected areas, according to city officials.

The region of northwest Cedar Rapids included in the advisory is:

  • On Johnson Avenue NW, between 28th Street NW and 23rd Street NW
  • On D Avenue NW, between 26th Street and 28th Street
  • On 24th Street NW, between Johnson Avenue and Burch Avenue
  • On 23rd Street NW, between Johnson Avenue and Burch Avenue
  • On 26th Street NW, between D Avenue and Maple Drive NW
  • On 27th Street NW, south of Johnson Avenue, but not in the area between Sue Lane NW and 1st Avenue
  • On 28th Street NW, between D Avenue and Johnson Avenue]
Areas highlighted in red are streets where Cedar Rapids officials said residents should boil...
Areas highlighted in red are streets where Cedar Rapids officials said residents should boil water before consuming it after a water main break on Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021.(Courtesy: City of Cedar Rapids / Google Maps)

Residents are encouraged to flush their plumbing by opening one or two cold water taps, like the kitchen faucet and a bathtub faucet. For water usage, residents should bring water to a rapid boil for at least one minute.

Officials will provide further guidance when the advisory is lifted, which will take until at least around 5:00 p.m. on Friday, October 22, when bacterial analysis samples will be done processing.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
An aerial view of a property in northeast Cedar Rapids that was the former home to offices...
Neighbors express concern over preliminary plan at former Transamerica site
Pharmaceutical company recalls blood pressure medications over possible cancer-causing impurity
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Briana "Wiloe" Pearson, 16.
Operation Quickfind canceled: Briana ‘Wiloe’ Pearson

Latest News

Meskwaki Nation Police Department recognizes clans for first time with patrol cars and badges
Meskwaki Nation Police Department recognizes clans for first time with patrol cars and badges
The CDC says onions sold across the U.S. are linked to a salmonella outbreak.
Salmonella outbreak linked to onions sold across the US
Iowa Auditor Rob Sand explains results of an audit his agency conducted of the Iowa Medicaid...
Auditor: Iowa’s privatized Medicaid illegally denies care
Deere & Co. employees with the United Automobile, Aerospace and Agricultural Workers picket on...
Deere & Co. granted temporary injunction against striking Davenport union workers