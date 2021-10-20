Pig-to-human transplants come a step closer with new test

Show You Care
In this September 2021 photo provided by NYU Langone Health, a surgical team at the hospital in New York examines a pig kidney attached to the body of a deceased recipient for any signs of rejection. From left are Drs. Zoe A. Stewart-Lewis, Robert A. Montgomery, Bonnie E. Lonze and Jeffrey Stern. The test was a step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.(Joe Carrotta/NYU Langone Health via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 4:48 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
(AP) - Scientists have temporarily attached a pig’s kidney to a human body and watched it begin to work.

The feat is a small step in the decades-long quest to one day use animal organs for life-saving transplants.

Surgeons in New York attached the pig kidney to blood vessels outside the body of a deceased recipient, so they could observe it for two days.

The kidney did what it was supposed to do and didn’t trigger rejection.

Experts say the test done last month paves the way for the first experimental pig organ transplants in living people in the next several years.

