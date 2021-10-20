Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Paving for Progress up for renewal in Cedar Rapids on November ballot

By Becky Phelps
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Paving for Progress is a city program funded by a 1% local option sales tax that people who live in, or visit, Cedar Rapids pay for.

It went into effect as a 10-year plan on July 1, 2014. Since then, the “penny tax” has brought in the money to spend $122 million on those road improvements. 70% of projects completed have been residential and 30% have been arterial.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is in support of renewing the program. Ron Corbett, the vice president of economic development for the organization and former Cedar Rapids mayor when the program was implemented, said that it’s important for safety and economic growth.

“Whenever roads get built and get repaired then it just adds to the economic vitality of the community. Think of all the economic development that’s taken place when Highway 100 was completed out by Edgewood Road,” Corbett said.

The program has paid for improvements for more than 60 miles of roadway and 200 different projects.

If voters don’t renew the tax on November 2, the 10-year program will not extend past June of 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Law enforcement officials gather outside of a home in New Sharon where a search warrant in a...
Home searched in federal firearms case, subject has Xavior Harrelson connection
A roadway crash.
Two killed, one injured in head-on crash along Highway 150
Friends, family and co-workers are in mourning over the loss of two Cedar Rapids Parents.
Friends, family, co-workers mourn Cedar Rapids parents killed in stabbing
A gun and police tape.
16-year-old girl injured in Cedar Rapids shooting incident
One person died in a UTV crash in northern Linn County on Sunday.
Driver killed in Linn County UTV crash

Latest News

Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss.
Waterloo City Council passes resolution calling for bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Waterloo City Council passes resolution to create bereavement policy for pregnancy loss
Paving for Progress up for renewal on November 2nd ballot
Paving for Progress up for renewal on November 2nd ballot
The 31-foot RV will travel all across eastern Iowa to places like Bellevue, Elkader, and...
MercyOne attempting to reach underserved populations with new mobile unit