Paving for Progress up for renewal in Cedar Rapids on November ballot

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Paving for Progress is a city program funded by a 1% local option sales tax that people who live in, or visit, Cedar Rapids pay for.

It went into effect as a 10-year plan on July 1, 2014. Since then, the “penny tax” has brought in the money to spend $122 million on those road improvements. 70% of projects completed have been residential and 30% have been arterial.

The Cedar Rapids Metro Economic Alliance is in support of renewing the program. Ron Corbett, the vice president of economic development for the organization and former Cedar Rapids mayor when the program was implemented, said that it’s important for safety and economic growth.

“Whenever roads get built and get repaired then it just adds to the economic vitality of the community. Think of all the economic development that’s taken place when Highway 100 was completed out by Edgewood Road,” Corbett said.

The program has paid for improvements for more than 60 miles of roadway and 200 different projects.

If voters don’t renew the tax on November 2, the 10-year program will not extend past June of 2024.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.