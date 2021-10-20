Operation Quickfind: Elphase Ndayisenga

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Marion are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing teenager.

The Marion Police Department said that Elphase Ndayisenga, 16, was last seen at around 3:00 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon at Vernon Middle School. He is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 90 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Anybody with information about Ndayisenga’s whereabouts should contact Marion Police, or local law enforcement. In an emergency, 911.

