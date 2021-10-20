Show You Care
Operation Quickfind: Briana ‘Wiloe’ Pearson

Briana "Wiloe" Pearson, 16.
Briana "Wiloe" Pearson, 16.
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Oct. 19, 2021 at 8:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are looking for a teenaged girl.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that Briana “Wiloe” Pearson, 16, was last seen near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Miller Avenue SW on Tuesday at around 5:25 a.m. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds, has black hair with blonde roots, gauged ears, and a tattoo of a semicolon on the inside of her left wrist.

Pearson was last known to be wearing a tan Carhartt-type coat and a black backpack with a Harley-Davidson logo on top.

Anybody with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department, or a local law enforcement office. In an emergency, call 911.

