Operation Quickfind: Briana ‘Wiloe’ Pearson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials in Cedar Rapids are looking for a teenaged girl.

The Cedar Rapids Police Department said that Briana “Wiloe” Pearson, 16, was last seen near the intersection of Kirkwood Boulevard and Miller Avenue SW on Tuesday at around 5:25 a.m. She is 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs 112 pounds, has black hair with blonde roots, gauged ears, and a tattoo of a semicolon on the inside of her left wrist.

Pearson was last known to be wearing a tan Carhartt-type coat and a black backpack with a Harley-Davidson logo on top.

Anybody with information about Pearson’s whereabouts is asked to call the Cedar Rapids Police Department, or a local law enforcement office. In an emergency, call 911.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.