One last mild day, frost/freeze on-tap

By Jan Ryherd
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Temperatures are still expected to top out above-average this afternoon, but this is the last mild day for some time. Look for temperatures to continue climbing to the lower 70s through the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Spotty shower chances remain in the forecast today as a low pressure center pushes into our region. Look for rain to stay light and scattered, the best chances for precipitation later this evening and overnight as the cold front moves in. This will bring a stark cool down. Winds may gust 25-30 MPH at times tonight and Thursday, bringing wind chill values into the upper 30s for some early tomorrow morning. Highs only reach the low to mid 50s Thursday afternoon with frost possible by Friday morning, some may even reach freezing level.

Showers move in ahead of a chilly change