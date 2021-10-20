Show You Care
Omaha woman dies after being shot at Des Moines bar

(FOX19 NOW)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 20, 2021 at 11:09 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — An Omaha woman has died, more than a week after she was shot at a Des Moines bar.

Police say officers were called to a shooting at the High Dive Bar just before 1 a.m. Oct. 10 and found two people with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to a hospital.

A 27-year-old man was treated and quickly released. A 26-year-old woman was hospitalized in critical condition and died Tuesday.

Police didn’t release the names of those injured. The death was the eight homicide in Des Moines this year.

