CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - As an area of low-pressure heads east our temperatures fall. Isolated showers are still possible as the storm moves to the east. Stronger northwest winds up to 30 mph along with a cloudy sky bring us a raw Thursday. Frosty conditions are likely later this week, Friday and Saturday morning. The next rain chance is on Sunday. Have a great night.

